Kamaru Usman Shares What It Would Take For A Covington Trilogy Fight

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has shared what it would take for him to ever face Colby Covington in a trilogy fight.

The UFC 245 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is unquestionably one of the greatest fights in UFC history. The two top welterweights took part in an untamed tumult for the ages, with Usman emerging from the ruckus “and still.”

And two weeks ago at UFC 268, it was still “and still.”

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

And still, just like the UFC 245 aftermath, Colby Covington wants another shot.

“So I think we have unfinished business,” Covington said following the UFC 268 rematch. “I’ll go five more rounds in the parking lot right now, and I’m serious about that. I will see him again. I’m not done with him. I’ll fight whoever it takes to get back there.”

Kamaru Usman Open To Covington Trilogy If…

Prior to UFC 268, Usman stated that he would be open to fighting Covington a third time, even if he were to beat him in the rematch. Why? Because he is happy with the business he and Covington have been able to generate.

Now that he has indeed defeated Covington again, Usman provided an update on where he stands on potentially fighting his top rival for a third time. As was the case in his remarks prior to UFC 268, it all comes down to the green stuff.

“For the right price, yes. A few zeroes. Few zeroes behind the number and I’ll fight him again,” Kamaru Usman said in an appearance on Bounce.

Covington claims that a generous payment and threats from the UFC are the only reasons the rematch even happened. According to Covington, Usman was even threatened to be stripped if he did not agree to grant a rematch, forcing the Nigerian American to acquiesce.

Regardless of if that claim has any truth to it, it’s clear that Usman is holding all the cards in the welterweight division more firmly than ever before. And if Usman did not have full say on if he fought Covington last time, he could very well the next time Covington’s name is brought up on a matchmaking phone call.

Do you think we’ll ever see a trilogy fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?