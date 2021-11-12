Khabib Retaliates After Tony Ferguson’s Social Media Onslaught

Khabib Nurmagomedov is sending some Twitter fire Tony Ferguson‘s way.

Many believe that the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is the one that got away. The two were set to fight each other on several occasions, but it never panned out. Now, these two fighters are back at each other’s throats again, but this time it is on social media. Nurmagomedov has taken it upon himself to send the latest shot towards Ferguson.

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

These harsh words are coming in response to several posts Ferguson sent out that attacked Nurmagomedov.

We Were Right Here In The Middle Of Negotiations Coward 💯 Dana Picked Me To Fight Ol’Boy. You & Khabieber Chose The Easy Fight 🎣 pic.twitter.com/943RcwPNQ0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

“We Were Right Here In The Middle Of Negotiations Coward. Dana Picked Me To Fight Ol’Boy. You & Khabieber Chose The Easy Fight,” Ferguson responded when manager Ali Abdelaziz accused Ferguson of ducking Makhachev in the past.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

“Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line”

The rekindled beef between these two seemed to stem from a statement from Nurmagomedov regarding who should be next for the lightweight title shot. Nurmagomedov believes his teammate Islam Makhachev deserves the next shot at champion Oliveira. He has mentioned this on several occasions.

Gaethje is closer to the title shot than Ferguson at this point, but this could be a plan to get a fight with Makhachev. Targeting Nurmagomedov to get a fight with his protégé has been done in the past for Rafael dos Anjos. Ferguson has lost three in a row, all against top-five fighters. If he is looking for a fight with the Russian standout, he could be heading in the right direction.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov is right about Tony Ferguson?