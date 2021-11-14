Khamzat Chimaev Extends A Proposal To Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev has apparently thrown his hat into the Conor McGregor Sweepstakes.

No fighter alive has been challenged more times than Conor McGregor. It is well known that a bout against the Irish Superstar is a red panty night, so it has been a common occurrence for fighters of multiple weight classes to call McGregor out for a fight. Sunday afternoon, seemingly out of nowhere, UFC welterweight and rising star Khamzat Chimaev joined that list.

“Let’s make Big drama show @TheNotoriousMMA,” Chimaev tweeted along with an image of himself and McGregor hitting the scales prior to an imaginary bout.

Long before MMA fans knew who Chimaev was, he was already trying to pick a fight with McGregor. The story goes that Borz actually traveled to Ireland in 2018 to try to beat up the Irishman to defend the honor of Muslims during the controversial UFC 229 buildup. Chimaev says he was stopped in an airport and detained by police before he got the pleasure of violently introducing himself to The Notorious One. Now a certified professional, Chimaev is hoping to fight McGregor inside the confines of the UFC Octagon.

Although Chimaev competes at welterweight and McGregor at lightweight, McGregor has fought at welterweight multiple times in the past and has expressed an openness to doing so again. In fact, he has even teased making a run at the welterweight championship earlier this year. Therefore, a bout between Chimaev and McGregor is not implausible.

Chimaev picked a good time to challenge McGregor. The Irishman has never been more active on social media than he has been in recent months, so the callout may very well receive a response. McGregor suffered a broken leg during his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier and has perhaps had more free time than usual during his recovery. That said, there could be some exchanges to come between these two colorful personalities in Twitterland, even if not in the Octagon or an Ireland airport.

How do you think a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor would play out?