Khamzat Chimaev Pokes Nate Diaz After Interest From Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev is determined to get a fight with Nate Diaz after UFC president Dana White seemed keen on making the matchup happen.

Chimaev’s stock is rising after his impressive UFC return at UFC 267, as he ragdolled Li Jingliang en route to a first-round finish. He was making his return to MMA after a severe case of COVID-19 last year which sidelined him for months.

Diaz lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 and is still awaiting an opponent for his next bout. He was originally expected to fight Vicente Luque next, but negotiations haven’t materialized and Chimaev has made his way into the conversation.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants A Fight With Nate Diaz For UFC Return

“[Nate Diaz], let’s go, bro,” Chimaev tweeted Tuesday.

Chimaev called out Diaz and former title challenger Jorge Masvidal following his win over Jingliang. White also seemed excited about the possibility of matching up the up-and-coming Chimaev against an established star like Diaz during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

After suffering little damage against Jingliang at UFC 267, Chimaev could return to the Octagon sooner rather than later. But it all bottles down to when Diaz would be available and willing to return after previously alluding to his desire to fight top-5 contenders going forward.

Before his COVID-related absence, Chimaev was one of the hottest topics in the UFC with three finishes within two months in 2020. He’s earned quick knockouts over the likes of Gerald Meerschaert and Rhys McKee since signing with the UFC following a run in Brave CF.

A fight between Chimaev and Diaz would surely excite the UFC fanbase, but it remains unclear as to whether or not it’ll happen. The next few weeks could be key in determining whether or not we’ll see this matchup come to fruition.

How do you think a Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight would play out?