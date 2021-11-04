Khamzat Chimaev Rips Colby Covington After Recent Fight Week Jabs

Rising UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Colby Covington‘s recent jabs during UFC 268 fight week.

Covington is set to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a title rematch at UFC 268 this weekend. Chimaev remains in the headlines after his dominant performance against Li Jingliang at UFC 267, with a first-round submission.

Chimaev appears on the fast track to a title shot shortly and could face Covington shortly. During UFC 268 media day, Covington was asked about Chimaev as a contender and his thoughts on his skillset. To the surprise of no one, Covington isn’t impressed.

“He’s got a lot more work than get three fights in the UFC,” Covington said. “You guys hype these guys up real quick, but let’s not forget that he was put down by the common cold. That’s a 99.9 percent survival rate to beat the common cold.”

“He doesn’t want to fight me,” Covington continued. “He has a way less chance than 99.9 percent chance against me.”

Covington’s reference to the ‘common cold’ is referring to Chimaev’s well-publicized bout with COVID-19 over the past year. He was close to retiring from MMA altogether and experienced severe symptoms while infected with the virus.

Khamzat Chimaev Has Responded To Colby Covington’s Insults

After getting word of Covington’s insults, Chimaev responded with a series of harsh tweets, alluding to Covington’s loss to Usman at UFC 245.

You will never see me like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsQsQFjjQm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 4, 2021

Chimaev rose to prominence in 2020 with three-straight finishes with a span of just two months, including his 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11. Covington earned a second shot at the UFC welterweight title after defeating Tyron Woodley on the same card that Chimaev defeated Meerschaert.

Chimaev could return to the UFC Octagon soon against a top contender at 170 pounds, with Nate Diaz one of his potential opponents. A future fight between Chimaev and Covington would put two of the most viral personalities in the UFC against one another.

Who do you think would win in a UFC fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington?