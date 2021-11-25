Former UFC Lightweight Luis Peña Arrested For The Third Time In 2021

Luis Peña has been arrested for the third time in 2021.

As initially reported Wednesday by TSN, former UFC lightweight Luis Peña was arrested on Monday on two additional charges of misdemeanor battery & misdemeanor criminal mischief that occurred in Broward County, Florida. There are currently no further details available on this latest arrest at the time of this writing.

In June, Peña was arrested for robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief. The incident was involving Peña’s girlfriend, who claims Peña struck her during an altercation and also smashed her iPhone out of jealousy. You can view the full details behind the allegations here.

In October, Peña had another run-in with the law. These charges were for felonies of domestic violence and battery and also involved Peña’s girlfriend as well as another woman. The arrest took place in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Peña was released from the UFC following the incident. You can read the full, disturbing details of the second arrest here.

Luis Peña’s final UFC bout took place before his two arrests, where the lightweight stood victorious over Alexander Munhoz at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum in April. Peña’s record in the promotion at the time of his release was 5-3.

When additional information on this developing story becomes available, we’ll bring you the scoop right here at MMANews.com.