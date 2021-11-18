Masvidal Unleashes On ‘Old Man McGregor,’ Says He Needs Rehab

“Street Jesus” has never been one to mince his words.

Jorge Masvidal rose to the top of the mixed martial arts world after a whirlwind of violence in 2019. It was then the Floridian flattened Darren Till and Ben Askren in back-to-back fights before capping off the year by putting a beating on Nate Diaz.

The three-fight win streak led to a pair of title shots against current welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. Masvidal fell short in his attempts to capture UFC gold and was to face Leon Edwards to settle their three-piece beef that stemmed from a backstage altercation in 2019. Unfortunately for “Gamebred,” an injury forced him from that bout.

Now, it seems that the former title challenger is setting his sights on another slick-talking fighter. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Masvidal went absolutely nuclear when asked about Conor McGregor after the Irishman called for “Gamebred” to be stripped of the BMF title for pulling out of his UFC 269 bout against Edwards.

“I think he’s a bitter old man, just staring at the TV all day. It sucks for him that he’s broken,” Masvidal said. “He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together. As far as fighting goes, like go have a regular life bro, be a celebrity, all across the board… This guy is going to end up snorting himself to death or something. I’m not worried about him, I’m just trying to get big checks and fight. You go to rehab, motherfucker, and treat older people the right way. If not, when they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect.

Jorge Masvidal (Photo: MMAJunkie.com)

“I don’t could care less for this dude, he’s like a 45-er. I’m a 170-pounder, full-grown man-sized. Have him deal with the fun size. I always address this when it comes up. We’re not even going to entertain this fucking cockroach. He’s mad because (Leon) is signed to whatever the fuck his company is called, and they were going to collect the biggest paycheck they were ever going to collect off my ass, beating Leon’s ass. It’s not going to happen anymore, so you can see the bitterness getting exposed, but he just picked the wrong dude. He could still get this paycheck, but this corny ass midget doesn’t want to fucking tell his guy ‘Yo, just wait up, and fucking fight him later and we’ll still get this paycheck.’ It might even be bigger because there’s more push behind it, but he’s a corny midget fuck, so whatever.”

McGregor and Masvidal have traded barbs over social media multiple times. With both men seemingly unlikely to get another shot at the title any time soon, a bout between the pair could not only materialize but also mean big money for everyone involved.

Masvidal, a former lightweight himself, has packed on some size since moving to the welterweight division. So it seems doubtful that he could make the drop back to 155lbs. Yet, McGregor has moved up to welterweight multiple times, most recently when he smashed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a matter of seconds back at UFC 246.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal’s brutal assessment of present-day Conor McGregor?