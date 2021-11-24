Matt Brown Tests Positive For COVID, Out Of Bout Against Barberena

Matt Brown is out of his December 4 bout against Brian Barberena after testing positive for COVID-19.

In September, it was announced that Matt Brown would be facing Brian Barberena in an exciting clash between two UFC veterans. Unfortunately, Brown revealed Tuesday that it is not to be after contracting COVID-19.

Shitty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 24, 2021

“Shitty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off.”

Brown would then provide some extra details about his health status in light of the positive COVID test.

I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now. Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 24, 2021

“I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now. Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there.”

Brown was last seen in the Octagon against Dhiego Lima in June. The 170-pound legend turned back the clock in the second round and uncorked a blistering right hook to finish the contest. In his last fight, Brown demonstrated why his power has carried him through such an illustrious career at the highest level. Prior to that, questions of his age were beginning to surface after losing back-to-back fights against Miguel Baeza, and the recently retired Carlos Condit.

There currently is no word on if the UFC will seek to find a replacement opponent for Barberena or if this fight will be rescheduled.

With Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena scrapped, here is an up-to-date lineup for the UFC event on Dec. 4.