Holloway Knows He’s ‘Always On The Short List’ For McGregor Rematch

Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Conor McGregor and knows the UFC would be down for it too.

Holloway fought McGregor way back in 2013, long before either man became champions, with the Irishman getting the better on that night. Given the paths both men have taken since then, with the Hawaiian only losing to Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier since then, there have long been talks of a rematch, even being teased between both men.

This even popped up recently, with McGregor hinting that he wants to fight Holloway again on social media. Speaking on The MMA Hour ahead of his UFC Vegas 41 main event against Yair Rodriguez, the former featherweight champ explained that he has a lot of big options ahead of him after this fight and that a fight with McGregor is never too far away.

“I mean, yeah. I’ve got five title defenses and I would like that sixth, but you know, with possible fights and stuff, there are bigger fights that the UFC discussed us with, you know. I got a win over the 155lb champ right now. We’re always on the short list for Conor. Before we got injured, we were one of the replacement fighters. And I’m the best boxer in the UFC, so use your imagination my friends, it’s a wild world today,” Holloway said.

Image Credit: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

“We’ll see what happens…. At the end of the day, obviously, Conor wants Dustin, or he wants Nate, or whatever. But anybody at ’55 or ’45 after those guys, my name pops up. You can go call Hunter right now, ask him who can sell, who’s gonna sell numbers with Conor, and they’re going to drop my name all the time. At the end of the day, I’m always on the shortlist for Conor, so we’ll see what happens. First things first, I have a fight on November 13th, and we’ll go from there.”

There is little doubt that a rematch between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor would look vastly different from their initial encounter. If that does end up happening, there would likely be no complaints from the fans.

Check out the full Max Holloway interview below: