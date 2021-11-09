Miranda Maverick Replaces Barber, Faces Erin Blanchfield At UFC 269

Following Maycee Barber’s withdrawal, Miranda Maverick will now be facing the 7-1 Erin Blanchfield at UFC 269 as revealed by MMA reporter Nolan King on Monday.

This slot on the card was originally intended to be filled by Maycee Barber facing Montana De La Rosa. After De La Rosa had to pull out, Blanchfield was picked as the short-notice replacement. Now, Maverick has stepped up to replace Barber.

Though Barber vs. Blanchfield had become the plan, an overwhelming number of people believe Maverick was the rightful winner of her bout against Barber at July’s UFC on ESPN: Sandhagaen vs. Dillashaw event. Aside from that controversial loss, Maverick has won her last five UFC bouts. She is currently 2-1 in the promotion.

Her opponent, Erin Blanchfield, is a 22-year-old upstart, who is only two years younger than the 24-year-old Maverick. Blanchfield is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and made a successful UFC debut in September when topping Sarah Alpar.

With this change, here is the updated lineup for UFC 269 on December 11: