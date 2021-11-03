McGregor Implies Tougher Response To Leg Break Than Silva and Weidman

Conor McGregor is apparently taking aim at Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman’s toughness.

Conor McGregor is willing to attack any fighter at any time on social media. The Irish fighter is known to be a very outspoken person both live and on Twitter. His latest social media attack is targeted at Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman. McGregor posted a picture of all three men during their in-Octagon leg-breaks and is insinuating that he is the toughest of the bunch.

Life is not what happens to you but how you handle what happens to you. pic.twitter.com/d2jP28fP4F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

“Life is not what happens to you but how you handle what happens to you,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor comparing his leg injury to that of Anderson and Weidman may be a bit off. The injuries to Silva and Weidman appeared to be much more severe. They both seemed to break in half and both needed multiple surgeries to fix. McGregor has also undergone surgery and seems to be on the mend.

Since his injury, McGregor has been positive in his spirits and is planning a comeback when fully healed. The injury happened roughly four months ago at UFC 264. McGregor claims to have known about a compromised leg coming into the fight with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has shown videos on his social media of himself back in the gym preparing for his come back. Despite being on the sidelines, he continues to ruffle the feathers of many fighters in his division and beyond. He has tried to start a fight with Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, and more. Perhaps one of these men could be the next opponent for him when he is cleared to return.

McGregor is now winless in his last two outings, even though the last was called by the doctor and he still insists he was winning the fight. The Irish superstar is still the biggest draw in the organization and his return will be a sell-out no matter who he faces. He recently proved that by announcing his last PPV numbers.

Do you think McGregor is tougher than Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman?