Michael Chandler Explains Why McGregor Fight Would Be “Electrifying”

Michael Chandler thinks a bout between him and Conor McGregor would produce fireworks.

The former Bellator champion turned UFC contender, “Iron” Mike Chandler, has already had an amusing run since stepping into the Octagon. In his first outing, Chandler smashed Dan Hooker to earn a shot at the vacant lightweight belt. He would seem close to obtaining the coveted UFC belt before Charles Oliveira rallied and won by knockout.

Chandler has had some slower-paced bouts over the years but since joining the UFC he’s gone full-throttle. And fighting in one of the premier weight classes in the organization means there’s plenty of men who are willing to meet that pace. Chandler is aware of this, but he believes that a fight between him and a certain “Notorious” athlete would top them all.

“What’s happening inside the lightweight division is awesome. I am proud to represent the lightweight division,” Chandler told MMA Reporter Helen Yee. “There’s no shortage of great fights for me the rest of my career here. So it’s gonna be a lot of fun. And yeah, I mean, Conor, I hope he heals up pretty well. But yeah, there’s a lot of people that have talked about me and Conor fighting for a very long time.

“I do think it will be one of the most electrifying, especially first rounds, ever. We will both come in 100 miles an hour and see who gets that win. But we’ll see. I hope that fight happens sometime”

It’s not uncommon for fighters to call their shots for a McGregor fight. Everyone knows a bout with the Irishman equals a big payday for the participants. And should Chandler decide to stand and trade with McGregor instead of resorting to his high-level grappling, it would be a banger for as long as it lasted.

And as fun as a Chandler/McGregor bout could be, many fans believe that Chandler will be involved in an electrifying fight when he meets Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 this Saturday.