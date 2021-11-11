Michael Chandler Proposes New Condition To Conor McGregor Fight

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler continues to reiterate his interest in a Conor McGregor fight in 2022, but now at a new weight.

Chandler is just days removed from his instant classic fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 but is already looking ahead to his return. Despite losing to Gaethje by a unanimous decision, Chandler had his moments and had Gaethje rocked on multiple occasions throughout three rounds.

Shortly afterward, Chandler started hinting at a future fight with McGregor for next year, which McGregor appeared to convey similar interest in. In a recent tweet, Chandler proposed a new angle to a potential fight with McGregor.

Riddle me this: Two welterweights were in the main event of #ufc268. But two lightweights started the card. 72 hours removed from #ufc268, one of those lightweights who started the card weighed more than of all of them. Over 191lbs just 72 hours later. #seeyouat170mcgregor — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 11, 2021

“Riddle me this: Two welterweights were in the main event of UFC 268,” Chandler said. “But two lightweights started the card. 72 hours removed from UFC 268, one of those lightweights who started the card weighed more than all of them. Over 191lbs just 72 hours later. #SeeYouat170McGregor.”

Chandler hasn’t competed at welterweight since his professional MMA debut at First Blood OFC in 2009. After taking a few catchweight bouts earlier in his career, he made the full-time move to lightweight and ended up becoming a two-time Bellator lightweight world champion.

McGregor remains in recovery from a devastating leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. He’s tentatively targeted a return to the Octagon for 2022, but nothing has been officially announced or signed off on just yet.

McGregor’s superstar status combined with Chandler’s rising stock among UFC fans would result in a fan-friendly bout in the lightweight division. However, if they decide to compete at 170 pounds for the fight, it would more than likely be equally anticipated despite complicating matters in the rankings.

How do you think a Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight would play out?