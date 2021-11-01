Michael Chandler Envisions Second Title Shot With Win Over Gaethje

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has his eyes still set on UFC gold ahead of his fight with Justin Gaethje.

Chandler is looking to get back on track in the lightweight title picture after losing the vacant lightweight title to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. After a strong start to the fight, he was TKO’d in Round 2 in his first UFC title shot.

Chandler got off to a great start to his UFC tenure with a vicious knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC 257. His fight with Gaethje on the UFC 268 main card figures to be one of the most exciting bouts of the event.

Despite recently falling short of the belt, Chandler believes a win over Gaethje would propel him to face the Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier winner.

Michael Chandler Lost To Charles Oliveira At UFC 262

“I think it’s a title shot next,” Chandler said during a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee. “Charles Oliveira hadn’t lost a round (since) 2017 until I came in and 10-8’d him and almost finished him in the first round of our title fight. I take full responsibility for that loss. I was pretty close to winning, but I didn’t win, so I gotta take that L like a man.

“So there are some options out there,” Chandler continued. “But, either way, [I have to] take care of business [on] November 6, and I think it’s gonna play itself out the way it needs to.”

Gaethje returns to the Octagon to face Chandler after about a year away from the sport. He last fought against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, losing the lightweight title bout by second-round submission.

Chandler signed with the UFC early last year after a long run in Bellator that included a brief stint as the lightweight champion. He holds wins over big names such as Patricky Freire, Brent Primus, and Benson Henderson.

Oliveira and Poirier will fight for the lightweight title at UFC 269, and the winner of Gaethje vs. Chandler could certainly be next in line for the next shot at UFC gold.

