Michael Chandler Updates Fans After “Ill-Advised” War At UFC 268

Michael Chandler believes mistakes were made at UFC 268.

The lightweight powerhouse took to social media to update fans after his war with Justin Gaethje last weekend. Chandler shared a video where he appeared to be in good spirits while joking about his injuries with his son. He also used to post to thank his gym, family, and fans.

“We made some questionable decisions in the last one, but we had a blast! Ill-advised yet entertaining is my strong suit. What a great camp we had at @sanfordmma. Huge thank you to my coaches and training partners. So happy to be home with @briechandler and Hapman.

To the fans: I appreciate your guys’ support on this journey. The best is yet to come!

See you at the top!”

As advertised, Chandler and Gaethje’s three-round melee was an instant classic. Each athlete pushed the other to their limits, seldom seen even in a sport like mixed martial arts. At the end of the violent affair, Gaethje’s hand was raised in victory.

The loss moved Chandler to 1-2 in the UFC Octagon. Despite the losing record, the former Bellator champion has been involved in nothing but exciting performances in his short time with the promotion.