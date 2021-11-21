Michael Chiesa Reacts To Sean Brady Loss At UFC Vegas 43

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa says he enjoyed his fight with Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 43 despite not getting the win.

Chiesa entered the fight looking to get back on track after a disappointing loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265. However, Chiesa ran into a strong up-and-coming prospect in Brady that controlled the fight on the feet and in the grappling aspect as well.

Despite suffering the unanimous decision defeat, Chiesa had some strong moments and nearly finished the fight in the final seconds. Afterwards, Chiesa praised Brady for the win while also remaining optimistic about his fighting future.

“Disappointed I didn’t get the win tonight but I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t have fun out there,” Chiesa said. “Nothing but respect for [Sean Brady] and the Philly crew. The goal remains the same. I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2022.”

Michael Chiesa Has Lost Two In A Row After Winning Four Straight

Chiesa was arguably the hottest welterweight in the division before losing to Luque, having won four straight over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny. He was close to securing a first-round submission against Luque before Luque reversed position and caught Chiesa in a brabo choke.

Chiesa made the move to welterweight after an up-and-down tenure at lightweight, which included several brutal weight cuts. He moved up to 170 pounds in 2018.

At 33 years old, Chiesa remains one of the most dangerous welterweights in the UFC, with some of the best grappling in the division. He has also showcased vast improvements in his standup and looked fast against Brady.

After a pair of setbacks to wrap up 2021, Chiesa will look ahead to 2022 to get back on track and snap a two-fight losing skid.

What do you think should be next for Michael Chiesa?