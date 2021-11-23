Miesha Tate Has No Regrets Over UFC Vegas 43 Her Performance

Miesha Tate doesn’t regret anything about how she fought Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43.

Tate ended her retirement back in July and scored a TKO win over Marion Reneau. She was then set to headline another card but came up short against Vieira in a lackluster fight, but the former champ says she has no regrets.

“I’m really good. I’m in a great place,” Tate said on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast (via MMAFighting). “This is so much different than the first time around, like I’ve said. I have so much more to be grateful for. Before, when I would fight, my fight day would be the last day of my life in my mind. It was the day I died, it was the day that nothing else happened or existed beyond that date. I was obsessed with it and when I would lose, it was crushing and when I would win it was all good. Now, it’s just a moment in time for me. I’m on a journey, I’m enjoying the process, and I’m okay. I’m at peace with this….

“Eventually, you’re gonna run into somebody where you need a solid B game and to evolve those things you’ve got to be willing to push yourself and you’ve got to be willing to take those risks and that’s what I did. It didn’t pay off with a victory but in my mind I still learned a tremendous amount, I had fun, I don’t have any regrets,” Tate later added.

Miesha Tate, Getty Images

With the loss, Miesha Tate drops to 19-8 in her career and 1-3 in her last four. Yet, she still remains a big name in the division and still has made it clear she wants to reclaim UFC gold.

However, Tate says she isn’t sure what will be next for her. For now, she’s planning on relaxing over the holidays and will see who she fights next sometime in the New Year.

“Absolutely nothing,” Tate said when asked what is next. “I’m gonna sit around and do a whole lot of nothing. I’m gonna eat. I’m just looking forward to Thanksgiving. I don’t even want to think about the next fight because I have these multiple cups in my life that it’s like sometimes I’m holding onto this cup and that one takes my priority and the other cups, they need their chance to have that precedence too. Right now I’ve put down the cup of fighting, I’m picking up the cup of family life, I’m gonna enjoy Thanksgiving, I’m gonna enjoy Christmas, the New Year, and then we’ll revisit and see what’s next.”

Who would you like to see Miesha Tate fight next?