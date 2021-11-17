Miesha Tate: I Will Be The Sniper That Takes Nunes Out

UFC women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate is looking forward to a rematch with Amanda Nunes and is sure she’ll be the one to take the “Lioness” out.

Tate, a former 135-pound champion, was matched up with Nunes at UFC 200 in 2016. At the momentous event, the Brazilian ended Tate’s five-fight winning streak, which included a win over Jessica Eye and a title crowing against Holly Holm, with a first-round rear-naked choke. In doing so, she began a dominant reign that shows no sign of letting up.

Following a decision defeat to Raquel Pennington four months later, “Cupcake” retired from the sport with an 18-7 record. After nearly five years away from the Octagon, Tate mounted a comeback earlier this year. In her first fight back in the UFC, she became the first woman to finish the now-retired Marion Reneau.

As her path back to the belt continues, Tate will look to add a second victory to her return stint in the promotion this weekend. In the UFC Vegas 43 main event, the 35-year-old will face fellow top-10 contender Ketlen Vieira.

Tate Has Her Sights Set On Bantamweight Gold

Given her name, stature, and previous meeting with two-division champion Nunes, many believed Tate could have walked straight back into a championship fight upon her return. But being handed opportunities certainly isn’t in Tate’s nature. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, the Washington native explained why she chose to work her way up the rankings.

“Everything’s going to go according to what I feel like is right. I get to be the boss of my career and I feel like the ball is in my court. I feel like it’s the more respectful way to climb the rankings in the division, and I feel like it’s proper progression. That’s exactly what I want out of my career.”

Nevertheless, Tate still has her eyes firmly on the 135-pound queen. Reiterating her desire to wait until the “perfect” time to run it back with Nunes, “Cupcake” suggested she’ll be more than ready to dethrone the “Lioness” and exact her revenge when they clash again.

“I know that sometimes you only get one shot. When I take that shot at Amanda, it will be the perfect timing. I’ll have the perfect aim. I will be the sniper to take her out. But I’m not gonna jump the gun. I’m going to build my way into it and make sure I’m allowing my body the time to evolve, my mind, everything to be in that perfect form so that when I get to that title shot, I’ll be ready.”

Do you think Miesha Tate can be the one to dethrone Amanda Nunes?