[ARCHIVES] Miesha Tate Takes Exception To SI’s Ronda Rousey Title

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Tonight, Miesha Tate will be competing against Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Vegas 43 main event. However, it’s no secret who her biggest career rival has been. Here is a 2015 article of Tate taking exception to Sports Illustrated naming Ronda Rousey the most dominant athlete in the world.The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form. And it is delivered to you straight from the MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 15, 2015, 11:49 AM]

UFC Women’s Bantamweight contender and longtime Ronda Rousey rival Miesha Tate is taking exception to Sports Illustrated naming Rousey the “most dominant athlete in sports.”

“Cupcake” Tate was quick to point out the fact that Rousey only won a bronze medal in Judo in the 2008 Olympics, so in her mind, there’s at least two athletes that are more “dominant” than Rousey right there alone.

“I don’t know if that’s an accurate statement,” Tate said of Sports Illustrated calling Rousey the most dominant athlete in sports. “I think there are a lot of athletes in the world. Maybe someone who took a gold medal at the Olympics could be considered more ‘dominant’, you know?”

Tate continued, “In different sports it’s hard to compare because we have a fighting sport, versus someone who maybe does swimming or something,” said Tate. “An athlete is still an athlete so it’s hard to compare the apples and the oranges because they’re different things, so I don’t know if I agree entirely on that.”

