Miesha Tate: The Plan Is Beat Vieira, Beat Nunes, Fight Holm

Miesha Tate has an ideal plan of how the next several months of her MMA career goes.

Tate is set to headline UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday against Ketlen Vieira in an intriguing matchup. It is Tate’s second fight since ending her retirement to come back and should she win, she could very well be next in line for a title shot.

Although the UFC hasn’t confirmed if Tate wins she will get a title shot, she believes that will be the case. Yet, in order for that to happen, she needs to defeat Vieira on Saturday. If that happens, she has an ideal plan of how her next two fights will go.

“Ideally, I wanna fight Ketlen, I wanna get a win, maybe one more fight, but perhaps Amanda next after that, and then I would love to fight Holly; have her fight me for the belt… That’s my perfect world,” Tate said to ESPN. “We’ll see what happens. I’ve gotta focus on Ketlen Vieira on November 20.

“But, you know, I always look a little bit in the future of like, what’s the perfect case scenario for the next year for me, you know. What would that long-term plan look like? Well, beat Ketlen, beat Amanda, fight Holly.”

Ever since Tate announced she was coming back, she had her eyes set on both Nunes and Holm. Nunes defeated her in the first round at UFC 200 to become the new bantamweight champ, and “Cupcake” wants to get that back. For Holm, the two fought at UFC 196 where Tate won by fifth-round submission in a big comeback, so she obviously wants to prove that was no fluke and she is the better fighter.

Miesha Tate is coming off a TKO win over Marion Reneau in July in her comeback fight.

Do you think Miesha Tate beats Ketlen Vieira on Saturday?