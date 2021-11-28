Muhammad Mokaev Aims To Become Youngest Champion In UFC History

New UFC signee Muhammad Mokaev is hoping to make a splash in the world’s premier MMA promotion by becoming its youngest ever champion.

Mokaev became the youngest fighter on the UFC roster when he put pen to paper on a deal earlier this week. Prior to his 2020 venture into the professional side of mixed martial arts, the Dagestani-born Englishman made his name on the amateur circuit.

In building an unblemished 23-0 record, which is one of the longest undefeated streaks in amateur MMA, Mokaev became a two-time IMMAF junior world champion, and collected gold in the ADCC UK Championships in 2019 and the IMMAF WMMAA Open Championships in 2020.

Since signing his first professional deal with the Brave Combat Federation last June, Mokaev has continued the momentum from his amateur successes, going 5-0-1 in six outings. Across his victories, “The Punisher” secured two via rear-naked chokes. He’ll be looking to continue his undefeated record in the sport when he enters the Dana-White led promotion, a destination he predicted he’d reach back in 2018.

Mokaev Hopes To Make An Immediate Impact

Despite being the youngest fighter in the UFC at just 21, Mokaev is not holding back with his lofty ambitions. Although he’ll be entering the flyweight division, one of the most exciting weight classes in the promotion, the Brit is looking to push past the likes of Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, Askar Askarov, and Alexandre Pantoja on his way to becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

“I’m really excited, but this is not my final destination,” Mokaev told MMA Junkie on signing with the UFC. “This is part of my journey to become the greatest so my dream is to become the youngest UFC champion. I’m excited but at the same time, it’s not my final destination.”

That current title is held by Jon Jones. The former two-time light heavyweight champ secured the accolade by dethroning Mauricio Rua at the age of 23 in 2011. With just north of two years to achieve his goal of having gold wrapped around his waist younger than “Bones,” Mokaev isn’t looking to waste any time.

When asked what his targets are for 2022, the year in which he’ll make his first appearance in the Octagon, “The Punisher” revealed he’s targeting contention and a top spot in the 125-pound rankings.

“Top five and be a contender for the title fight.”

Having only recently signed with the UFC, Mokaev’s first opponent is yet to be determined. However, the 21-year-old has made his desire to fight Cody Durden known. Durden recently made headlines for a comment he made in the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 43 victory over Aoriqileng. He told Daniel Cormier he’d wanted to send his flyweight peer “back to China.”

Having immediately called the American out on Twitter, Mokaev reiterated his willingness to “smash” Durden during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Are you excited to see Muhammad Mokaev make his UFC debut?