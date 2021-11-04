Namajunas Speaks From Experience On Why She Thinks Zhang Cut Her Hair

Rose Namajunas thinks she knows something about Weili Zhang’s latest hairdo.

Rose Namajunas is preparing for her rematch with the former champ, Weili Zhang. These two fighters have some history between them. They first met up in the Octagon back in April when Namajunas defeated Zhang and reclaimed her top spots in the strawweight division. In the lead-up to the first fight to now, Namajunas has gotten a pretty good read on Zhang, now she lends her theory on Zhangs new look.

“Cutting your hair is the move for any fighter. Hair does get in the way,” Namajunas explained on The MMA Hour. “So her doing that, I’m sure she’s seen the benefit. I think she used to have short hair her whole life as a kid. But I think just, from my understanding, she grew it out. And then now, she kinda realized that she wants to go back to how it used to be.”

Despite the new look, Zhang is a very dangerous opponent of Namajunas. Zhang holds wins over some of the best in the strawweight division such as Jéssica Andrade, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk. In preparation for this rematch, Zhang has called in the help of another former champion, Henry Cejudo.

Photos of Zhang and Cejudo training together have been circulating. Cejudo put out his own warning towards Namajunas about “Weili 2.0.” Namajunas has heard this warning and is not taking it lightly.

“As far as her training camp and training with Henry Cejudo, I think she could pick up a few things, and I think that it’s probably better than what she’s been doing,” Namajunas said. “So I’m just expecting a better version of her and maybe a little more well-rounded and whatnot. But at the end of the day, it’s all about my preparation.”

This strawweight title fight will serve as the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 268 card being held in Madison Square Garden in New York. The event will be headlined by champion Kamaru Usman defending his belt against Colby Covington.

How do you think walks away from the UFC 268 event holding the strawweight belt, Weili Zhang, or Rose Namajunas?