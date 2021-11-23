Nate Diaz Intercepts McGregor’s War Declaration With A Death Note

Conor McGregor may say that he is declaring war, but Nate Diaz says he was already slain in battle.

The beef between McGregor and Diaz is well known. It spans all the way back to a famous callout from Stockton’s own in 2015. Since then, they have had two fights, with Diaz improbably tapping the Irishman at the peak of his powers, on short notice no less, before the future champ-champ rebounded to win a decision in their rematch.

With a third fight between the two always looming, the two never stray too far from each other’s mentions. They got into it again recently, after McGregor shared a post to his Twitter, giving an update on his health and declaring war upon his return to the Octagon.

“I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures / trauma,” McGregor wrote, before adding:

“Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are bitch made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever ⚔️”

This prompted a reply from Nate Diaz, who did not tag Conor McGregor specifically, but based on the response, it was clear whom he talking to. He said that war has already been going on between the two and that the former champ-champ had already lost.

War was declared along time ago you were already killed — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 22, 2021

“War was declared along time ago you were already killed,” Diaz wrote.

There are a lot of reasons for the third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz makes sense to make next, given where both men are currently at in their careers. Time will tell if this ends up happening, but this is a rivalry that will seemingly never die.