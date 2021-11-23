Nate Diaz Says Ben Askren & Jake Paul Both Cannot Fight

Nate Diaz doesn’t think Jake Paul is as good of a boxer as many make him out to be.

Recently, Ben Askren, Paul’s third pro opponent, went on a podcast and admitted the YouTuber was good at boxing. Of course, Paul knocked out Askren in the first round, but not until the former Disney actor beat Tyron Woodley, did “Funky” admit he was good.

“So the thing I said when I went in to fight him [Jake Paul] is maybe he’s good or maybe he’s not. We really have no idea to this point, you know,” Askren said on Lex Freidman’s podcast. “I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was. And so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is a chance that Jake is kind of good at this. I think what played out is he’s kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he’s not bad, I’ll say that much.”

Although Askren says Paul is good, Nate Diaz took to social media where he shared his disagreement with the former Bellator champion.

Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 22, 2021

“Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box” Diaz wrote.

To no surprise, Jake Paul then took to social media to respond to Nate Diaz where he blasted the Stockton native for having more than six times the losses as Askren. Diaz also took to time to blast the YouTuber.

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

“you have 6 times as many losses as Ben Askren Let that sink in,” Paul wrote.

Diaz then issued his own response blasting Paul and who he fights.

“He sucks jake You’d get smoked n a real fight tho You can’t really fight Boxing matches with wrestlers only Let that sink in,” Diaz added.

Of course, Jake Paul has called out Nate Diaz and the Stockton native has one fight left on his UFC contract so many believe he will box Paul after that. If they do, it would be a massive fight. However, before that happens, Paul will need to beat Tommy Fury on December 18 and Diaz will need to fight out his UFC contract.

Do you think we will see Jake Paul and Nate Diaz box in the future?