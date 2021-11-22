Nicco Montaño Documentary’s Controversial Shot Will Be Blurred

Former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montaño’s new documentary will include a blurred shot that briefly showed her nude on camera.

During a recent interview, Montaño criticized the “Warrior Spirit” filmmakers for showing her exposure during a brutal weight cut included in the documentary. Now, filmmaker Landon Dyksterhouse will agree to blur the shot in question to relieve the controversy.

The documentary has received numerous awards since its debut at the Sept. 24 Albuquerque Film and Music Experience festival. The purpose of the film is to show how world-class athletes such as Montaño have to deal with dangerous weight cutting in MMA.

Montaño earned the UFC’s inaugural women’s flyweight title after defeating Roxanne Modafferi at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale. She was then slated to face Valentina Shevchenko for her first title defense but was stripped of the belt after failing to make championship weight.

Nicco Montaño Had Six Fights Canceled Due To Her Weight Cuts

In total, Montaño had six of her scheduled UFC fights canceled due to her failing to make weight. After an attempt to move up to 135 pounds that failed this past July, she was cut from the UFC roster.

Outside of her TUF victory, Montaño only had one other recorded fight in the UFC; a loss at bantamweight to Julianna Peña at UFC Fight Night 155. Before signing with the UFC, she enjoyed moderate success in smaller promotions such as King of the Cage and HD MMA.

