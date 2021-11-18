Nicco Montaño Open To UFC Return In Featherweight Division



Nicco Montaño plans on fighting at featherweight and hopes to sign and fight out a four-fight contract in 2022.

Montaño was the inaugural UFC flyweight champion after winning the title on The Ultimate Fighter. However, she never defended the belt due to health issues and was later stripped of it after she failed to weigh in for her fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

She finally got the chance to fight in 2019 as she moved up to bantamweight to face Julianna Peña where she lost by a decision. After Montaño was forced to pull out of four more fights and then missing weight by seven pounds in her fifth scheduled fight, she was released by the UFC.

Although Montaño and the UFC did part ways, the former champ says she would compete for the UFC again. She also wants to fight at featherweight in the near future.

“I totally would [fight for the UFC again],” Montañosaid on MMA Fighting’s Fighter vs. Writer. “They said, they’re shutting down the 145 division, but I see a bunch of 145 fights coming left and right these days. I think for now, at 145 I can throw out four fights a year and eventually come back down to 135.

“But healthily, right? I was talking to Miesha Tate, she said she’s walking around at 142 right now, she hasn’t been healthier in her life,” Montano continued. “There’s just little tricks and stuff that you’re able to do with your body but you have to be able to cross everything out so that there’s no other noise and you can focus on your priorities and that’s kind of where I’m at right now. So for now, 145, maybe this next year sign a four-fight contract somewhere. I think 135, my body is going to eventually get back down there.”

What promotion Nicco Montaño will sign with is uncertain. But, the good news is, she is looking at making a comeback and fighting again.

