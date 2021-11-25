[ARCHIVES] Tito Ortiz Sleeps Chuck Liddell In First Round (Video)

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

On this day in MMA history three years ago, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell fought for (presumably) the final time in their legendary careers. Here, you can see our coverage of how the fight concluded. The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, straight from the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 25, 2018, 12:41 AM]

For Tito Ortiz, the third time was the charm.

Ortiz and Chuck Liddell did battle for a third time under Golden Boy Promotions. The bout took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. “The Iceman” hadn’t fought since June 2010, but he planned to use the Ortiz fight as a tuneup. As plans will be, plans will go awry.

Liddell looked about as far away from his prime as one can possibly be. His movement was slow and his punches had little pop. While Ortiz is no spring chicken, he was able to drop Liddell with a right hand to seal the deal in their third encounter.

Check out the finish below courtesy of ZombieProphet:

MMA News provided live coverage of Liddell vs. Ortiz III. Peep the full results here.