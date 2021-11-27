Paddy Pimblett: Everyone Knows I’m More Popular Than Khamzat Chimaev

Paddy Pimblett believes he’s a bigger star than Khamzat Chimaev, even after just one fight in the UFC.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champ, made his promotional debut in September, earning a stunning KO victory over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36. Post-fight, the 26-year-old Englishman branded himself the UFC’s new “cash cow,” and since then has had much of the MMA world singing his praises.

Conor McGregor has declared that he’s “very excited” to see what Paddy can do in the UFC while Michael Bisping believes the Liverpudlian has the confidence and mindset to become lightweight champ. Paddy has even inked a seven-figure deal to serve as a brand ambassador for Barstool Sports.

While “Paddymania” is set to hit fever pitch, one man who can rival Pimblett’s surging popularity is Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen-born Swede burst onto the scene in 2020, becoming the fastest to ever record three UFC consecutive victories.

And since his return to the Octagon after suffering a near-death bout with COVID-19, Chimaev’s star is shining even brighter. The spectacular fashion with which the 27-year-old dispatched of Li Jingliang at UFC 267 has many believing he could be fighting for the welterweight title very soon.

Paddy Pimblett (Photo: UFC)

Pimblett Claims He’s A Bigger Star Than Khamzat Chimaev

Pimblett, who recently declared that he won’t fight a top-10 opponent without a six-figure contract, is not one to be outshone by another fighter, however. Speaking to Uncaged MMA, “Paddy the Baddy” categorically asserted that he is a far bigger star than Chimaev.

“That’s a sh*t question, lad,” Pimblett said (h/t LowKick MMA). “Everyone knows it’s me. I’ve had one fight, and everyone’s talking about me. He’s [Khamzat Chimaev] had f*cking what, four, five? It’s not the same, lad.“

