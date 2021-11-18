Paddy Pimblett’s Next Opponents: “Lizard” Twitter & Snowflakes

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett took to Instagram to share with his followers that his Twitter account has been suspended.

Paddy Pimblett’s star has been on the rise in recent months. After years of fighting in Cage Warriors, the Scouser made his way to the UFC in September. The result was a frenetic bout that saw Pimblett absorb some heavy blows before rallying for the finish against Luigi Vendramini.

After the fight, fans flocked to the combatant’s social media pages to follow the electrifying new athlete. Unfortunately, though, Twitter doesn’t care about the fanfare surrounding Pimblett. In fact, the social media giant had no problem suspending his account.

“Now @twitter is a Lizard 🖕🏻”

While the reason for the ban isn’t fully clear, Pimblett shared another photo claiming he was defending himself against trolls, which is no longer allowed in a world full of “snowflakes.”

“Looks like I’ll be making a new twitter tonight ppl, the worlds full of snowflakes ya can’t even give it back to trolls now a days but they can say what they want 🙄🤷🏼‍♂️”



Since the ban, the defiant lightweight updated fans that he has created a new Twitter account. At the time of writing, the new account is still active. There is a bit of irony in all the social media hoopla as Pimblett had just announced his new role as a brand ambassador with Barstool Sports just a month before the ban.

