Robert “Bubba” McDaniel Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident

Former UFC fighter Robert “Bubba” McDaniel Jr. was arrested on deadly conduct charges stemming from an Aug. 15, 2020 incident.

According to several media reports, the former UFC and Bellator fighter was released from jail Thursday on a $50,000 bond. While Robert “Bubba” McDaniel is known for his time in the Octagon, he was also known for seeking justice for the murder of his 2-year-old son, Jason Wilder McDaniel.

In correlation with the Wilder murder case, the perpetrator, Mr. James Irven Staley III who dated McDaniel’s wife, was charged with intent to cause bodily injury to a child and tampering/fabricating with physical evidence. Additionally, Amber McDaniel was also indicted on a count of child endangerment and tampering with cell phone evidence. Later, Staley was arrested in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, with a first-degree murder warrant for the death of Wilder.

Details Of McDaniel’s Latest Arrest

In the affidavit for the arrest warrant, it revealed that McDaniel was originally arrested back on Aug. 15, 2020, near a fire station on Johnson Road. After turning himself over to the police on Tuesday, more details emerged surrounding the situation.

The incident involved McDaniel in a heated dispute with another driver. “Bubba” exited his vehicle and is suspected to have fired two shots from a handgun. It should be noted that deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm is punishable and carries a maximum penalty of up to ten years in prison.

According to the initial report, McDaniel discharged his firearm at least two times with bullets lodged into the complainant’s vehicle bumper. Allegation court findings also found that four firefighters witnessed most or the entirety of the incident.

On May 5, 2020, a Wichita County grand jury indicted McDaniel with a much more severe charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This, of course, was related to the Aug. 15, incident. It is not out of the ordinary for a jury to indict someone on charges that are different from what they were originally jailed for.

In a Facebook live post to corroborate his side of the story, McDaniel insists that during the altercation, the other driver looked to be reaching for a weapon. After losing one son in a tragic murder, McDaniel is adamant about keeping the rest of his children safe.