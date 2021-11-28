Sean O’Malley Reveals His Goal Before Becoming Top 10 In The UFC

Sean O’Malley has already been selective about the way he wants to advance through the UFC rankings, but now he has an interesting goal.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley burst onto the UFC with a unique personality, and impressive wins, leading to him being one of the most well-known prospects in the sport. Despite this, he has not really faced much in the way of ranked competition and has even gone on record to say that he is not interested in fighting ranked opponents until he makes more money.

Eventually, though, all of that will change as he starts to face higher and higher competition, starting with his next fight against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. That said, he has an interesting goal that he wishes to accomplish before he reaches the top ten of the bantamweight division, as he pointed out with a post on his Twitter.

My goal is to have more fights than Chito before I get into the top 10. 18 and counting. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 24, 2021

Obviously, this is in reference to Marlon “Chito” Vera, who is the only man to hold a win over Sean O’Malley and has gone on to be ranked number 11th in the division. In the time their bout that saw Vera get the TKO win after hurting his opponent with kicks to the leg, the two have gone back and forth at each other, with “Suga” Sean routinely dismissing the loss.

At the time of writing, Vera has a total of 26 pro fights, sitting at a record of 18-7-1. This means that O’Malley (14-1) would have to fight 12 more times before getting into the top ten if his statement on Twitter is to be believed.

What do you make of this proclamation from Sean O’Malley? Do you think he is being serious, or is he simply trolling Marlon Vera?