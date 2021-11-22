Sean O’Malley Gives His Picks For The Two Best Boxers In MMA

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley thinks that Max Holloway and Petr Yan top the list of the best MMA boxers in the UFC today.

O’Malley knows a thing or two about boxing, as his entire UFC skillset and style in the Octagon is often based on the ‘sweet science.’ In his most recent win over Kris Moutinho, O’Malley outpointed Moutinho from start to finish to earn arguably one of the most dominant wins in recent UFC history.

The conversation and debate around the UFC community surrounding who is the best boxer in the promotion has heated up in recent months. It all started when Holloway claimed during his fight with Calvin Kattar that he deserves the top spot, and O’Malley also gives him the nod.

“Now, Petr (Yan) is probably up there for sure. Max (Holloway) is up there,” O’Malley said during a recent podcast episode. “Petr doesn’t get hit as much. If you’re saying like, ‘What’s the best boxer?’ I’d say Floyd Mayweather; he hits and doesn’t get hit. So, I think that’s part of his (Yan’s); hit and not getting hit. As far as just throwing hands and combos and cardio, yeah, Max is up there.”

O’Malley was then asked about Holloway’s ability to get hit and not fall apart.

“Oh, yeah. He’s a tough m****f***er. You’re gonna get hit. And when you throw that many punches, like, that’s that many more opportunities to get countered. It just goes with the style; you’re gonna throw that many, you’ll probably get hit.”

O’Malley will look to continue his rise up the UFC bantamweight division against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. He’s earned back-to-back knockout wins over Moutinho and Thomas Almeida.

O’Malley rose to prominence after a viral knockout on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017. He quickly earned the attention of UFC president Dana White and was quickly signed to the roster.

Holloway most recently defeated Yair Rodriguez in a Fight of the Year candidate at UFC Vegas 42, and Yan is set to face Aljamain Sterling in a title rematch in 2022.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley?