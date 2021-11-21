Sean O’Malley Says He Wants To Fight Adrian Yanez In March

Sean O’Malley has his eyes on UFC bantamweight rising star Adrian Yanez.

Yanez made it eight wins on the trot by defeating Davey Grant via split decision at UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday. The Fight of the Night performance was the first time Yanez has gone the distance in the UFC, having claimed four KO victories since entering the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series in August last year.

PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

And it appears the eyes of many, including one of the bantamweight division’s biggest stars, were on Yanez. Following his victory, Sean O’Malley sent out a cryptic tweet declaring his intention to step into the octagon in March—a prospect that will entail a short turnaround given “Suga” is set to face Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11.

👀 March — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 20, 2021

“March,” tweeted O’Malley.

O’Malley, the self-proclaimed “face of the fight game,” has of course one of the largest social media followings in all of MMA. And among the teeming masses following his every musing on Twitter appears to be Aljamain Sterling.

The bantamweight champ, who was cageside at UFC Vegas 43 and even personally congratulated Yanez, took time out to glance at his phone during proceedings, and fire off a reply to O’Malley.

Yanez, champ — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 21, 2021

“Who you Trynna fight, champ?” tweeted Sterling.

When “Suga” sends out a tweet, you can typically expect no more than a few words. And his response to the champ was no different.

“Yanez, champ,” tweeted O’Malley.

Despite looming over the UFC as one of its biggest rising stars, “Suga” is yet to crack the bantamweight division’s top 15. The 27-year-old is 5-1 in the promotion, having most recently defeated Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho.

What do you think? Is Sean O’Malley the right matchup for Adrian Yanez?