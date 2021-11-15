Sean O’Malley Offers To ‘Take Care Of’ Petr Yan For Conor McGregor

From one Irishman to another, Sean O’Malley has the back of Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently found himself in a bit of a spat with bantamweight champion Petr Yan after saying that he was the best boxer in the UFC instead of Max Holloway. Yan did not appreciate that take from the former champ-champ, saying that the two of them could throw down in the gym to determine who the better boxer was, regardless of their difference in weight.

It looks like Conor McGregor does not have to worry about that challenge anymore though, as Suga’ Sean O’Malley is here to save the day. In the comments of the challenge from Yan, the bantamweight prospect tagged McGregor in his tweet, saying that he can take care of the bantamweights and that the superstar need not worry himself about it.

@TheNotoriousMMA let me take care of these little dudes. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 14, 2021

To be clear, Sean O’Malley is not even ranked at this point of his career, so he is still a ways away from fighting Petr Yan. That said, a popular and marketable fighter like him only needs a few marquee victories to be considered in the conversation of top contenders.

Yan has recently stated that antics such as these are done by O’Malley strictly for attention. Either way, for him to offer to take care of the former champ’s light work, so to speak, is exactly what you would expect to see from someone so brazen.

Who is the better boxer between Petr Yan and Conor McGregor? How does a fight between Yan and Sean O’Malley go down?