Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad Booked For Dec. 18 Fight Night

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is looking to bounce back from his UFC 264 loss to Gilbert Burns with a triumphant return to close out 2021. Thompson revealed to MMA News that he would be returning on December 18. Now, following a Thursday report from MMA Junkie, we know who that bout will come against.

Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Belal Muhammad is currently ranked #9 in the welterweight division and is unbeaten in his last six fights. Most recently, Muhammad defeated Demian Maia at UFC 263 in what will possibly go down as the final UFC fight for Maia. With a win over Wonderboy, Muhammad will likely crack the top 10 and begin to flirt with a title shot.

Stephen Thompson has been competing in the UFC for nearly a full decade and is still a very relevant and dangerous fixture in the welterweight division. Currently ranked #5, Thompson has won two of his last three fights. After his UFC 264 setback against Burns, Thompson is now prepared to continue his ongoing quest at another crack at welterweight gold.

Thompson also disclosed to MMA News that this fight will serve as the final bout on his current UFC contract. Win or lose, though, he has every intention of continuing on with the promotion for as long as his MMA career continues.

You can check out our full interview with Stephen Thompson below.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad on December 18?