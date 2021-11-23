Stipe Miocic Would Be “Over The Moon” For Boxing Opportunity

Stipe Miocic would like the chance to enter the boxing ring.

Miocic is arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time in MMA and is known for his striking. He has crisp boxing and has 15 of his 20 wins by KO. With that, if the former UFC champ could get a boxing fight, he says he would be extremely happy.

“I would love it. I would love to, if I get the opportunity it would be great… I love it. I’d be over the moon for it, I’m telling you right now… It really excites me. I don’t know why, I think just because it’s different,” Miocic said on The MMA Hour. “Just like that thrill of something different, I don’t gotta worry about kicks, and knees, and takedowns, just a new combat, new experience, it brings a different atmosphere. I love it.”

Stipe Mioc, Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Although Miocic wants to get a boxing fight, while he is under UFC contract that will not happen. The promotion would no doubt rather have him fight in the Octagon, as even though he isn’t the champ, he remains a big name and can headline cards.

However, perhaps after his MMA career is over, the Cleveland resident will get the chance to have a boxing fight and show off his skills. Although he has no career pro boxing fights, perhaps that will change and he will do well in it.

Stipe Miocic has not fought since March where he suffered a second-round KO loss to Francis Ngannou to lose his heavyweight title. Before that, he had the three straights against Daniel Cormier where he won the final two to defend and reclaim his belt after losing his title to ‘DC’ by first-round TKO. He also holds notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Fabricio Werdum among others.

How do you think Stipe Miocic will do in boxing?