Terrance McKinney Will Fight On Same Card As High School Coach Chiesa

Terrance McKinney is about to fulfill a childhood dream at UFC on ESPN+ 56.

A fighter’s journey to the top is really a solo mission. It usually takes a whole team and many years of work to get to the point of fighting on a UFC card. UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney is going to have the chance to shine next to one of the men who helped him on his journey to the top, his high school coach Michael Chiesa. McKinney posted on Twitter to share his excitement on this news.

I get to fight on the same card as my old high school wrestling coach, Mike Chiesa. I get to open the show and he helps close it. That’s a God move, and while we may not be on the same team he’s always with me. He inspired me to even do this, he supported me when few others did🔥 pic.twitter.com/K7IwX5GsT8 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 14, 2021

“I get to fight on the same card as my old high school wrestling coach, Mike Chiesa,” McKinney wrote. “I get to open the show and he helps close it. That’s a God move, and while we may not be on the same team he’s always with me. He inspired me to even do this, he supported me when few others did.”

McKinney made his UFC debut back in June when he beat Matt Frevola at UFC 263 with a first-round KO. Following the amazing performance, Mckinney suffered an injury while still in the cage and has spent the last few months healing up. He now has his next Octagon appearance set as he is slated to take on Fares Ziam on the Nov. 20 card.

Before coming to the UFC, McKinney was turning head on the regional scene. He is riding a four-fight win streak. All his last four wins have come from KO. He is an exciting fighter in an exciting division. If McKinney can add some more highlight-reel finishes to his resume, he could find himself in the lightweight rankings soon.

As for Chiesa, this will be his 16th UFC appearance. He will take on the undefeated Shane Brady in the co-main event slot of the event.

Do you think both Terrance McKinney and Michael Chiesa can both get a win on Nov. 20?