The Countdown To UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Officially Begins

The fight week for arguably the best card of 2021 is finally upon us, and we are here to help get you ready for it.

At UFC 268, MMA fans will witness the long-awaited sequel of one of the best fights in UFC history when Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Colby Covington again. The bad blood between these two was well-chronicled leading up to their first fight two years ago, so buckle up because it could be a very turbulent fight week ahead.

Also on the card will be another title fight sequel with Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight championship against former champ Zhang Weili. And who could ever think to overlook the dream bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler?

And that’s not all, UFC legend Frankie Edgar will also be in action as he takes on Marlon Vera, and the man who holds two kickboxing victories over Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, will make his UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis!

UFC 268 will come to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York, City. The early prelims begin at 6:00 PM ET followed by the next set of prelims beginning at 8:00 PM. Finally, the main card kicks off at 10:00 PM ET.

Visit our UFC 268 Event Hub for more information, including the complete fight card, details on how to order, and more.

Here is the UFC’s official Countdown video for UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2: