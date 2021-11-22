The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Ketlen Vieira/Miesha Tate Outcome

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the result of UFC Vegas 43’s main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira.

Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate At UFC Vegas 43

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

At UFC Vegas 43, Ketlen Vieira defeated Miesha Tate in a back-and-forth main event. The fight was highly competitive, with Vieira pulling away in the fifth and final round to earn the unanimous decision. You can check out the official scorecards from the bout below:

All three judges gave Vieira the fifth round. What may come as a surprise is that they all gave her the first two rounds as well, even though the scorecards at home seemed to be a bit more scattered heading into the third.

Fighters gave their reaction following the bout, but what about the Pulse of MMA? Here are some of the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the UFC Vegas 43 main event’s outcome.

That sucks for miesha when all these interviews come out saying how she can beat nunes and that if Rhonda were to come out of retirement and fight her the outcome would be different and she loses … she’s still one of my favs tho — Adrian Rodriguez (@Adrian0385) November 21, 2021

I’m with you man. I think judging has too much opinion and should lean on the numbers more. I mean look at the 30-27 call earlier in the night…wtf? — Regan Farnsworth (@ReganFarnsworth) November 21, 2021

49-46 Ketlen, not anywhere near as close as Twitter is claiming lol — Ben Goodwin (@BGinge8) November 21, 2021

To me it was the last round that made the difference… But Vieira didn't look good or dominant at all… Tate was pressuring all the time & controlling the pace but Vieira looked like she was on a different weight class next to Tate — TheCrazy1 (@psyckotik1) November 21, 2021

That's the point of fighting, use your advantages. Tate couldn't figure out how to negate the reach?



Vieira did nothing to be aggressive…what the hell happened to Tate's face? — Katrina (@TCatfights) November 21, 2021

She would've knocked Tate out in the 1st if she never did this pic.twitter.com/G1ibhhCbli — dd (@dyldollabill) November 21, 2021

Vieira won but doesn't have that killer instinct imo — Velocitractor (G) (@velocitractor_) November 21, 2021

What was that @MieshaTate was saying about being Amandas biggest competition….? pic.twitter.com/3eTS581Moq — Raymond G (@QSD619) November 21, 2021

Viera needs to start listening to her corner. Even with a win if she had push this fight by using her length and power this could easily been a TKO. Respect for Miesha, she showed her knowledge of the game and kept a close fight. #MMA #UFCVegas43 — E. Fuentes (Boxing/Life Coach) (@E_Fuentes70) November 21, 2021

In other words, nobody is beating nunes — Dylan lucci (@Dyl168) November 21, 2021

Missed this fight but Tate is 35 and in a sport(women’s MMA) that has evolved so rapidly in the past 5-6 years. She was a pioneer of women’s MMA but she needs to stay retired. The fans will always respect her — Jay Giurleo (@JayKoolAid) November 21, 2021

