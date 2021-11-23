The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To McGregor’s Claim Of Title Shot On Return

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to Conor McGregor‘s claim that he will receive a lightweight title shot upon his return.
Conor McGregor Claims He Will Fight For The LW Title Upon Return
Monday, folks around the world formally said farewell to the weekend and went back to the ol’ 9 to 5. For former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, these days that means clocking in to MMA Twitter.
Among McGregor’s tweets Monday, he made an interesting claim. He said that when he makes his return from injury next year, his first match back will be a world title shot.
““Hi lads, here goes, clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It,”
So, what did the Pulse of MMA have to say about this claim? Why, let’s take a look, shall we?
Want to weigh in on the sport’s biggest stories? Be sure to follow us on Twitter and let your voice be heard!