The Pulse of MMA: Fans Weigh In On Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to UFC Vegas 43’s main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Viera.

Ketlen Viera vs. Miesha Tate

I think it’s reversed actually, odds artificially swung towards Vieira’s favor since Tate’s only just come back after being away for so many years — other than the close win against Zingano, Vieira hasn’t won against anyone nearly as good as Tate. — Scott Coker’s Dad (@ptd_peter) November 17, 2021

Vieira’s cardio is gross. Tate should be live to finish or take over after the first 10 minutes. — Strong and Jacket MMA Picks©️ (@strongandjacket) November 18, 2021

Ketlen Vieira missed weight last time out & appeared lethargic in the late minutes of a low volume, grappling heavy fight vs Yana Kunitskaya. Vieira faces Meisha Tate, who is coming off of a wrestling heavy win over 44 year-old Marion Reneau in her retirement fight. #UFCVegas43 — Mike's MMA Picks (@MikesMMAPicks) November 15, 2021

Ketlen gonna smoke her — Rumble 🚩 (@Rjgot9lives) September 29, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate model predictions:



Vieira – 70%

Chiesa – 68%

Kang – 52%

Santos – 57%

Yanez – 58%

Sabatini – 60%

Lookboonmee – 52%

McKinney – 60%

Soriano – 52%

Pinheiro – 80%



My model can't find Aori for some reason. — Enfuego (@Enfuego101) November 15, 2021

Idk man, I feel like Vieira gets it done. 5 years younger than Tate, black belt in BJJ and Judo. Hard to say how good Tate still is when her return opponent was in her mid 40's and on a 4 fight losing streak — liam. (@HopmansLiam) November 17, 2021

Very excited for Vieira to KO Tate. — Ryan Bader Ginsburg (@JusticeBader) November 13, 2021

Brady/Chiesa and Tate/Vieira are both really close fights, I think it's nearly impossible to be confident in a winner in those fights. I also think about 90% of both of those fights will take place in the clinch/grappling/cage push — John Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) November 18, 2021

Twitter & Instagram followers for the main event fighters at #UFCVegas43



Ketlen Vieira: Twitter: 1,863 (not a verified account) & IG: 49.8K

Miesha Tate: Twitter: 820.8K & IG: 2.124M — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 18, 2021

Any top 5 strawweight fight could easily be a main event worth looking forward to. — Lord Hellgrim (@HellgrimLord) November 19, 2021

That’ll do it for today’s installment of The Pulse of MMA. You can find the full lineup for tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 43 card below!

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Cory Durden vs. Aoriqileng

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

Luanha Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes