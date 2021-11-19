Friday, November 19, 2021
The Pulse of MMA: Fans Weigh In On Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

By Clyde Aidoo
Meisha Tate
Miesha Tate at post-fight press conference Esther Lin/MMAFighting.com

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to UFC Vegas 43’s main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Viera.

Ketlen Viera vs. Miesha Tate

https://www.photojoiner.net/image/ix1dWYuu

That’ll do it for today’s installment of The Pulse of MMA. You can find the full lineup for tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 43 card below!

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Cory Durden vs. Aoriqileng

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

Luanha Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

