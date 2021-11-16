Thiago Santos To Return Against Magomed Ankalaev In March

The Hammer looks to swing once more, as Magomed Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos is being targeted for the spring.

Santos has had a tough go of it since taking Jon Jones to the brink in 2019, even getting to the point that some felt like he did enough to win. After dropping that title fight, he lost two more before finally getting back on the right track against Johnny Walker in a five-round chess match in October.

Now it appears that he will be looking to continue his momentum with a fight in March. According to reports, Thiago Santos is in talks to face highly touted Dagestani prospect Magomed Ankalaev in a bout that is being targeted for March 12th and would be the headlining act.

Alright … Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) has looked like the real deal as of late. We’ll know for sure after this one. Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos (@TMarretaMMA) is in the works to headline a UFC Fight Night on March 12, per sources. pic.twitter.com/iFz7ZNYEGO — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 15, 2021

This is an exciting matchup for both men, and it is not an easy win for either. Ankalaev has a ton of momentum behind him, not just because of him residing out of the Smesh Factory known as Dagestan, but also because of how unstoppable he has looked over the course of his seven-fight winning streak in the UFC, on top of the fact that he has only one loss in his career, in his UFC debut.

This is also a big opportunity for Thiago Santos, who is hoping to prove that he is still a top-level light heavyweight after having a tough run lately. While some Ankalaev fans may have wanted to see him facing someone who is higher in the rankings, there is enough name value in Santos to propel his stock with an impressive win.

Who do you see winning this important light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Thiago Santos? Is this fight going to go all five rounds?