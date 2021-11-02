Tony Ferguson Wants Nate Diaz Fight On One Condition

Tony Ferguson has responded to the teased callout from Nate Diaz, and it seems that he is down.

Diaz has been looking for big opponents in what would be the final fight on his current contract with the UFC. He initially began by calling out top welterweight contender Vicente Luque, but when that did not pan out for one reason or another, he then seemed to set his sights on Ferguson.

It would appear that “El Cucuy” saw the callout from Stockton’s favorite younger brother, and he is up for the challenge, at least on one condition.

Tony Ferguson Gives Condition For Potential Nate Diaz Fight

Despite Ferguson being a longtime lightweight, he took to Twitter to post the same picture that Diaz used to call him out, suggesting that he would be down to take the fight if it were to happen at welterweight instead of 155lb.

“Blazin’🥇Trails” Roll🥋It💯 170lb 📈 -CSO-” Ferguson wrote, tagging Nate Diaz and Dana White.

If put together, this would be an absolutely crucial matchup for both men, and an exciting one for fans to watch and enjoy. For Tony Ferguson, he is in desperate need of a win after losing three in a row to some of the best lightweights in the world.

As for Nate Diaz, a win over Ferguson would put him in a great spot as he enters into the world of free agency, testing the market after fighting out his contract. Even if he stays in the UFC, a win here would keep his stock trending upwards after a spirited effort in defeat against Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal in his last two outings.

At the end of the day, Dana White went on record to say that Tony Ferguson was not one of the options that the UFC was looking at for the last fight on the contract of Nate Diaz. And this morning, he stated that would be speaking with Diaz regarding a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev instead. Nevertheless, fans would be chomping at the bit with enthusiasm for all the antics that would occur if a Ferguson/Diaz bout does end up happening.