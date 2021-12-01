Tony Ferguson Threatens To Make Khamzat Chimaev His “B*tch”

Tony Ferguson has blasted Khamzat Chimaev seemingly out of the blue, even going so far as threatening to make the surging UFC star his “bitch.”

Khamzat Chimaev is swiftly becoming one of the most active social media users on the UFC roster. Just yesterday alone, Borz called out not one, not two, but three retired former UFC champions: Georges St-Pierre, Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Cormier. He also laid into Colby Covington for the second time in recent weeks.

After one of Chimaev’s tweets directed at Covington, there was one unexpected retweet from none other than former UFC interim lightweight champion, “El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson. Ferguson joined the list of those who have drawn comparisons to Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov and then made an explicit threat to the undefeated phenom.

The Fuck You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib 💯 Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My Bitch 🎩 Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/VVDgmRm1yE — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 30, 2021

“you do not represent USA i represent USA you represent cowardice,” Chimaev posted in a tweet directed at Covington.

“The Fuck You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My Bitch Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF” Ferguson said in his re-tweet.

Tony Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing streak and has not competed at welterweight since winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2011. Therefore, the chances of him being paired with undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in the near future are likely slim to none.

Chimaev is reportedly in talks to fight Gilbert Burns next, yet there has not been any movement or further reports on those negotiations since the initial report two weeks ago.

Do you have any interest in seeing a bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Tony Ferguson?