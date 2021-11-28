Triad Combat Results & Highlights: Mir & Mitrione Fall Short, Perry Wins

Tonight from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Triller played host to Triad Combat: Mir vs. Pulev live on pay-per-view.

Triller brought to life their new concept for combat sports that they view as a hybrid between boxing and MMA. Under the Triad Combat rules, fighters compete in a triangular ring in two-minute rounds. The boxing/MMA hybrid comes into play with fighters having leeway for clinching and striking in the clinch.

In tonight’s main event, MMA legend Frank Mir took on Kubrat Pulev. Pulev entered the fight as a 28-2 boxer with 14 knockouts. In the co-main event, MMA vet Matt Mitrione fought Alexander Flores in another heavyweight bout. The 31-year-old Flores came in with an 18-3-1 professional boxing record, and this was Mitrione’s first time competing in a boxing/non-MMA contest.

Finally, the colorful Mike Perry also competed on tonight’s card. Perry recently exited the UFC and signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Under BKFC contracts, fighters are free to pursue other ventures, and that is what Perry did tonight in his fight against Michael Seals, a 39-year-old boxer who entered with a 25-3 record.

You can catch the highlights from all three of those fights below followed by the quick results of the entire card!

Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir

Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/t0BmaKYPSs — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Alexander Flores def. Matt Mitrione

Mitrione and Flores start off with a BANG! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/r62RHLq18e — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Matt Mitrione sends Flores down in the second #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/w1zkugCwiC — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Alexander Flores takes a unanimous decision, did you agree with the scores? #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/Oi9ayoLrSR — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Mike Perry def. Michael Seals

Michael Seals stuns Mike Perry in the fourth! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/uR1NVndkxO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Platinum takes a split over Michael Seals. Do you agree with the decision? #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/D0nFm86dbE — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Triad Combat Quick Results