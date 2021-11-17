Woodley Lashes Out After Jake Paul Nixes Rematch Despite Tattoo Bet

Tyron Woodley has lashed out after Jake Paul nixed any hopes of him ever receiving a rematch despite getting branded with Jake Paul’s name.

Leading into their August 29 boxing match, Tyron Woodley & Jake Paul made a handshake agreement. The loser would get a tattoo professing their love for the winner of the fight.

During fight week, Jake Paul made it abundantly clear just how seriously he was taking the bet when he flew in tattoo artist Tatu Baby to do the honors of branding the loser immediately after the fight. Things got a bit more complicated once Paul was announced the beneficiary of the split decision.

While Paul was having his post-fight interview in the ring, Woodley interrupted the YouTuber to demand a rematch. After both Jake & Logan Paul rejected Woodley, Jake then amended their original agreement. Now, if Woodley got the tattoo immediately, that would guarantee him the rematch he was asking for. The two shook on it, and weeks later, Woodley displayed his fresh ink.

“I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause I heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul#ManOfMyWord WHERE YOU AT!? Inked by celebrity painter & tattoo artist @rubiartista” Woodley’s Instagram caption read.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani later posted the below video evidence of the tatto’s authenticity:

For those claiming the Woodley tattoo is fake. This is from him. pic.twitter.com/B56ciijTbm — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 27, 2021

There’s just one problem. Jake Paul decided to fight Tommy Fury next instead. Moreover, earlier this week Paul even shot down the idea of fighting Tyron Woodley ever again.

Tyron Woodley Lashes Out After Paul Nixes Rematch

Tuesday, Woodley took to social media to publicly react for the first time since his rematch hopes were dashed by the younger Paul brother.

Watched this for the 1st time! 😳😳Every single word here happened. He got gassed & ran. He didnt want to run it back. He wasnt a man of his word. Got hit w/ #Culture @jakepaul & Tyron Woodley MVP Face 2 Face Interview with Ariel Helwani |… https://t.co/x9TW4Qu7oD via @YouTube — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) November 16, 2021

“Watched this for the 1st time! Every single word here happened. He got gassed & ran. He didnt want to run it back. He wasnt a man of his word. Got hit w/ #Culture@jakepaul & Tyron Woodley MVP Face 2 Face Interview with Ariel Helwani |… https://youtu.be/ZX1xtqAQ_8M via @YouTube,” Woodley tweeted.

The date for Jake Paul’s upcoming bout against Tommy Fury is scheduled for December 18. Meanwhile, news broke earlier today that a boxing match between Woodley and Dan Hardy is being targeted for the spring of next year in the UK. Perhaps today’s vent from Woodley is his way of releasing his final frustrations before moving on to his next assignment: a showdown with “The Outlaw.”

