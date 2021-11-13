[ARCHIVES] Tyson Fury Responds To Stipe Miocic, Accepts Challenge

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Tyson Fury vs. Stipe Miocic? Two years ago, it appeared to be a possibility. The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 13, 2019, 11:25 AM]

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is aware of Stipe Miocic’s desire to box him.

Much has been made about Fury saying he wants to dabble in the world of MMA. “The Gypsy King” said he was speaking with Conor McGregor about training for a potential MMA run. Fury took things one step further by actually training with UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Tyson Fury Accepts Stipe Miocic’s Challenge

While Fury has expressed interest in competing in MMA, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic actually wants to box Fury. “The Gypsy King” issued a statement through MTK Global.

“Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure. After I get Wilder out of the way I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it. It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor.

“I’m open to that fight so he should come and see me. It would be the same outcome for any of them, they’ll all get smashed.

“It was exciting training with Darren Till and we get on like a house on fire, he put me through a hard training session and it was really good.”

Fury is scheduled to have a rematch with Deontay Wilder in early 2020. Wilder must first take care of business in his second matchup with Luis Ortiz on Nov. 23. As for Miocic, UFC president Dana White has said the promotion is looking to book the trilogy bout between Miocic and Daniel Cormier once the heavyweight champion fully heals.