UFC 268 Results & Highlights: Kamaru Usman Def. Colby Covington

UFC 268 went down tonight (Sat. November 6, 2021) from New York City, New York at the Madison Square Garden and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout. The co-headliner saw a women’s strawweight title bout between Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili.

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler in a lightweight fight, Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight bout, and Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera in a lightweight bout finished out the main card.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC 268 results below:

Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

They came out throwing bombs and leg kicks. Chandler caught him with a nasty right hook. Gaethje landed a left hand that cut open Chandler over the left eye. Chandler with a flying knee strike. Gaethje was hurt and back-peddled. Gaethje survived and started to fire back. A very good first round. Chandler was a bit tired to start off the second round. Chandler got knocked down with an uppercut and was swinging as he got to his knees. Gaethje tried to swarm him, but Chandler got to his feet. Chandler went for a takedown, but got stuffed. Gaethje really dialed in his leg kicks in the third round. Gaethje caught him with a nice combo as he started being more tactical. Chandler slammed him inside out and rained down strikes on the ground from the back. Gaethje got back to his feet and Chandler walked him down. Gaethje landed some thunderous strikes with Chandler no longer defending. Gaethje got the decision win.

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Burgos came right after him with strikes that led to them clinching up against the fence. They separated a few minutes later and exchanged before clinching. The second round was more action packed as they started to let their hands go. Billy once again worked for the takedown, but they ended up in the clinch. After a little bit of time, they went back to striking. Burgos had range and did a nice job of using that to his advantage. At the end of the second round, Burgoes fired off with a flurry of strikes. Billy was a one-legged fighter by the third round. He did work for a takedown, but Burgos did a nice job of preventing that from happening. Burgos got the decision win.

Bantamweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Edgar scored a takedown in the middle of the first round and got into full guard where he rained down strikes. In the second round, Vera tried to land as much as possible, but Edgar scored a takedown and once more into guard. Vera got back to his feet and was walking down Edgar. In the third round, Edgar had his mouthpiece knocked out and there was a pause in the faction. Edgar was stuffed by a left hand so he took him down. Vera got right back to his feet. Vera with a front kick to the face for the win.

Women’s strawweight title bout: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Zhang did slip, but got back up to her feet only to later be taken down in the first round. Rose was looking for combos while Weili was trying to get to the outside and did that with punches and movements. Rose kept her range in check. Rose was counter striking in the second round. Rose dove in with a left strike. Weili stunned her with a big left hand in the second round. Weili caught a kick and took her down to get into guard. Rose went back to her feet. Weili caught her with a strike in the third round. Weili clinched with her up against the fence and Rose landed some shoulder checks before they separated. Weili got a takedown and took her back then got mount, but time ran out. In round four, Weili caught a kick and got a takedown, but couldn’t keep her there. Weili went for a double leg, but failed. Moments laters, Weili scored a takedown and got her back. Rose scrambled on top, but didn’t do much damage. The final round saw Rose get a takedown and worked her over from half guard. Rose got the split decision win.

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Covington got a takedown to start the first round, but Usman scrambled and got back to his feet. They had a feeling out process after this. Usman connected and Covington fired back with a left hook. Usman got a takedown and landed a big right hand before Covington got back to his feet. Usman opened the second round with a nice left hook. Covington clinched with him, but ate body shots as a result. Covington went for a takedown with two minutes to go, but Usman got back to his feet. Near the end of the round, Usman dropped him twice and nearly finished him, but time ran out. Covington started putting together combos in the third round. Covington went for a takedown, but Usman stuffed it and landed some shots until Covington got back to his feet. Covington landed a left hand and scored a takedown at the end of the round. The fourth round saw Covington come out with a flurry of strikes that got the champ’s attention. Covington landed some big shots in this round. Covington landed a body kick that hurt Usman and he poured on some strikes. Covington stumbled Usman at the very end of the fourth round. Usman rocked him with a jab to open the fifth round. They started throwing bombs. Usman got the decision win.

Quick UFC 268 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Flyweight bout: Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Heavyweight bout: Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante by TKO (wheel kick and punches) at 2:23 of Round 2

Welterweight bout: Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams by knockout (punches) at 4:59 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov def. Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (elbows) at 4:42 of Round 2

Middleweight bout: Chris Curtis def. Phil Hawes by knockout (punches) at 4:27 of Round 1

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green def. Al Iaquinta by TKO (punches) at 2:25 of Round 1

Middleweight bout: Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailidis by TKO (flying knee) at :18 of Round 2

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)