UFC 268 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

UFC 268 goes down tonight (Sat. November 6, 2021) from New York City, New York at the Madison Square Garden and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout. Their first fight took place at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event where Usman beat him by TKO.

The co-headliner will see a women’s strawweight title bout between Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili. Their first fight took place at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena where Rose got a TKO win after connecting with a head kick to win the title.

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler in a lightweight fight, Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight bout, and Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera in a lightweight bout finishes out the main card.

It's certain to have a great night of fights.

Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Bantamweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Women’s strawweight title bout: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Quick UFC 268 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Flyweight bout: Ode Osbourne vs. CJ Vergara

Featherweight bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Light heavyweight bout: John Allan vs. Dustin Jacoby

Heavyweight bout: Chris Barnett vs. Gian Villante

Welterweight bout: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Middleweight bout: Chris Curtis vs. Phil Hawes

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta

Middleweight bout: Andreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)