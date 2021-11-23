UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington Domestic PPV Buyrate Revealed

The estimated buyrate has been revealed for UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington.

On Saturday, November 6, the UFC returned to Madison Square Garden to put on arguably the best card of the year. The main card kicked out with one of the biggest bangs of the calendar year when Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler fought in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The bout won Fight of the Night as expected, outdoing the hype on the back of nonstop action.

Also on the main card was the strawweight championship rematch between “Thug” Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. This fight was much longer than their first encounter earlier this year and unavoidably more competitive as well. Namajunas would retain the championship via split decision after a highly tactical affair.

And of course, the main event of the evening saw rivals clash, with Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington battling for the second time. Much like Usman’s teammate Rose Namajunas, his rematch’s result remained the same as well, with Usman defeating Covington via unanimous decision to cap off the night.

UFC 268 pulled in big business in-house. There was a live gate of nearly $10,000,000 and well over 20,000 fans packed the house.

As for the PPV sales, Aaron Bronsteter of TSN shared through John Ourand of Sports Business Journal what the final domestic numbers are.

Per @Ourand_SBJ, he was told that UFC 268 sold 700,000 pay-per-view buys. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 23, 2021

This would mark for the second massive pay-per-view of the year for Usman. UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal was also reported to have pulled in the same ball-park figure of 700,000.

At the moment, UFC 264 stands alone as the highest reported PPV, with that event said to have done nearly $2 million, with 1.8 million PPV buys total. McGregor is also occupying the#2 spot for the aforementioned UFC 257 sales, with that event pulling in over 1.5 million buys.

You can relive the UFC 268 action right here.

